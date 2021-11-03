CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets GM Joe Douglas on Marcus Maye: 'We love having him here'

By Ryan Chichester
 7 days ago

The trade deadline has come and gone, and Marcus Maye is still with the New York Jets.

The safety was considered a popular trade candidate given the team’s 2-6 record and Maye’s veteran value, but ultimately, a deal wasn’t done, whether the Jets were willing to move May or not.

General manager Joe Douglas wouldn’t specify whether the Jets received any interest for the 28-year-old, or if New York was open to moving him.

“I’m not gonna get into any conversations that didn’t lead to an agreement,” Douglas said in his first press conference since the start of the season.

With Maye still with the team, the outlook for his future will now move into the offseason, when the Jets will have a chance to lock him up long term.

But Douglas wouldn’t show his hand on whether that is something the Jets will look to do or not.

“Marcus is a valued member of this team, I will say that,” Douglas said. “We love having him here and he’s a fantastic young player. As you guys know, he’s under his franchise tag, so we can’t renegotiate any deal with him until the end of the season. We’ve got 10 games left to evaluate him and every other member of this team moving forward.

“There’s a lot of meat left on the bone in terms of the season, so we’ll see how the last 10 games play out, and go from there at the end of the year.”

Maye has played in five games this season, missing two due to injury, and has logged 40 tackles and a sack. His ability on the field is obvious, but his actions off the field were brought into question last month, when it was revealed that he was facing charges from a DUI back in February. On that front, Douglas made it clear that the franchise supports Maye after talking with him about it personally.

“Marcus was the first guy in my office when the news of that broke,” Douglas said. “While you don’t condone the action, you support the man. We know Marcus is a fantastic young man and support him as a person. Obviously it was a mistake. We had a great conversation, and I support Marcus.”

Maye came right to Douglas when news of his DUI became public, but he reportedly did not tell the team right after the arrest occurred, which could result in consequences from the league, which is investigating the incident. But Douglas said the Jets consider the matter resolved with Maye, regardless of his tardiness to discuss the DUI with the team.

“We talked about it,” Douglas said. “I’ll keep the specifics in house. But we talked about it and put it to bed right there. Anything that happens from here on out will come strictly from the league.”

