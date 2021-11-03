Ryan Reynolds Details Why He’s Going on a Hiatus From Movies

Back in 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski would be teaming up for the upcoming comedy Imaginary Friends. Krasinski is set to write, direct, and star in the film, with Reynolds acting alongside him. There haven't been many updates about the project since it was announced two years ago, but it looks like things are finally moving along. According to The Hollywood Reporter, No Time To Die co-writer and Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is joining the cast. Fiona Shaw, the Harry Potter alum who recently worked with Waller-Bridge on Killing Eve, will also be in the film.
