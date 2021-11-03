Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of The Gap Band, Dead At 73

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of legendary funk/soul trio, The Gap Band , has died at the age of 73. The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson.

The crooner died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2) at his home in Tulsa, Okla. with his wife holding his hand as he took his last breath. Linda honored her late husband with a Facebook post. “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am […] Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!”

She told TMZ the singer suffered a stroke last week, which put him into a semi-coma and he never recovered. Throughout the years, he’s reportedly suffered several strokes. It’s unclear on the severity of prior strokes.

The Gap Band was formed by Ronnie, along with his younger brothers, Charlie and Robert Wilson, in their hometown of Tulsa. The group was named after the Greenwood, Archer, and Pine streets in remembrance of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.

The trio went on to record timeless hits including “I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops!),” “Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me),” “Yearning for Your Love,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Early in the Morning,” and “Outstanding.” Over their 43 years together, the band released 15 albums and retired in 2010.However, their influence transcends time. They’ve been sampled over 400 times in modern classics like Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton,” Tyler, the Creator’s “911/Mr. Lonely,” Ashanti’s “Happy,” and many more.Robert Wilson preceded Ronnie in death in August 2010. Known as the “Godfather of Bass Guitar,” Robert died from a heart attack at the age of 53.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Wilson family at this time.

Enjoy the video for The Gap Band’s classic hit “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” below.