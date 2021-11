The 360 rental units proposed to be built on 20.2 acres of a 39-acre property on the border of Colts Neck and Freehold Township could be an environmental disaster. The intense development which includes an underground (under a paved parking lot) sewage treatment plant is in an environmentally sensitive area and could have an impact on the aquifers that are the heart of the water supply for all of Monmouth County.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO