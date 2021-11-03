CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $212K sold at Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Jacksonville over the weekend, according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket, which is worth $212,675.81, was sold at Publix at 2875 University Boulevard West near St. Augustine Road on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 03-04-11-14-16, the Florida Lottery said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

