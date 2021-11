Sony has already announced a successor to the PlayStation VR, which will presumably be called PlayStation VR 2. However, while we know the next PlayStation VR headset is in the works, there are no details on it. We don't have a release date, specs, a price point, or anything salient. We don't even know what it looks like, at least officially, because thanks to a new patent, we may finally know what the next PlayStation VR machine looks like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO