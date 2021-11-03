Detroiters vote to decriminalize possession, use of psychedelics

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit voters have said "yes" to Proposal E, which decriminalizes the use and possession of psychedelic plants, including magic mushrooms.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show the measure passed by a margin of more than 60%, making the “personal possession and therapeutic use” of naturally occurring entheogenic plants and fungi (such as mescaline, ayahuasca, psilocybin and dimethyltryptamine or DMT) by adults the city’s lowest law enforcement priority.

Results posted by the city show 53,709 Detroit residents voted yes, and 34,222 voted no.

The measure does not actually legalize the use and possession of the drugs, but instead makes them a low priority for police.

The ballot title for Proposal E was as follows:

“Shall the voters of the City of Detroit adopt an ordinance to the 2019 Detroit City Code that would decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults and make the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults the city's lowest law-enforcement priority?"

Celebrating the results on social media, the group Decriminalize Nature Detroit, an offshoot of Decriminalize Nature Michigan, wrote: "Thank you to everyone who showed up to vote, to everyone who organized, everyone who has been leading the way & everyone continuing the work!"

Detroit has become the latest major American city to decriminalize psychedelics. Ann Arbor,, Denver and Seattle have similar measures in place.

Detroit voters also considered two others proposals on Tuesday: Proposal R , a ballot proposal to launch a reparations commission, was overwhelmingly approved by voters. The plan calls on City Council to put together a task force on reparation recommendations.

A third ballot proposal went down to defeat. Proposal S sought to amend a section of Detroit's charter that would give citizens more power over city spending.