The Wizard Chess scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is one that is both memorable and iconic. The way the pieces came to life and smashed each other down was brilliant to watch, even if it did leave some of us with a lifelong fear of faceless pawns, and it certainly gave chess a dangerous edge long before The Queen’s Gambit hit our screens. If you’re looking to bring a little wizardly fun to the table this holiday season, then get yourself over to Amazon, where you can save 50% on a really beautiful Wizard Chess set among the first of many early Black Friday discounts.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO