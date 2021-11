The Democratic congressional delegation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland, carries the Biden administration's message: America is back on the global climate stage.But one member of the delegation, Congress s most prominent climate activist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, added a caveat Tuesday: the U.S. still has to back up its words with action.“We have to actually deliver the action to get the respect for it internationally, to get the credit," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Tuesday at a panel on the summit with other young Democrats who swept into Congress in 2018...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO