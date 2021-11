Throwing a festival in this day and age is even more of an ambitious, frustrating, and confounding undertaking than it ever was before the age of pandemic. Consider that Suwannee Hulaween is hosted in Florida—an epicenter of the culture war with deep social and political divides on issues of the day—which meant that the situation with testing and vaccines threatened to become a conundrum before the festival even began. State of the union, I suppose, but still, there was an ominous energy in the run up to the event that troubled me, and I know I was not alone in those concerns. The fact that Suwannee Hulaween 2021 even happened at all was a miracle in itself, yet somehow the fest managed to manifest something as magical as ever.

