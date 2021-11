Before I start, I just wanted to apologize for missing the article last week, but I got really sick. The good part is that now I can write about a Darrisaw full game instead of some snaps. And also I’m happy every time the Vikings get a W. After what looked like forever, our first-round left tackle started and played 100% of the snaps. The better part is: he said Monday that he would be good to go if the Vikings had a game this Sunday, so he’s fully healed. With the way he played against Carolina, having a healthy Darrisaw can be huge for the offense. Armon Watts also put on a good show last Sunday, highlighted by his strip-sack. He and Lynch really proved how good our DT depth is in the absence of Michael Pierce (he should be back after the bye).

