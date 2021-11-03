CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mother Nature’: Singer Angelique Kidjo returns to NYC with Carnegie Hall performance, new album

By Allie Jasinski, Hazel Sanchez
 7 days ago

Angelique Kidjo is a four-time Grammy winner and one of the biggest names in international music.

Over the summer, she released “Mother Nature,” her first album of original songs in seven years.

Now, she’s set to perform at Carnegie Hall on Friday, her first time back in New York in nearly two years.

Kidjo spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the inspiration behind her album and what it means to be back performing in the Big Apple.

For more information and tickets to her show on Nov. 5, visit Kidjo’s website.

