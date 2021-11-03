CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Is Canadian National a Buy After Its Unsuccessful Merger Attempt With Kansas City Southern?

By Rachel Warren, Brian Withers, and Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qm9Ax_0clNztv900

After a failed merger and a recently announced management change, should investors still take a look at Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 19, Fool contributor Lou Whiteman shares some takeways from the company's third-quarter earnings report, with some additional commentary from Fool contributors Brian Withers and Jason Hall.

Lou Whitman: Big news though, JJ Ruest, the CEO who was the architect behind this bid for Kansas City Southern and the one who is the target of The Children's Fund, he's decided he needs to spend more time with his family. He will leave both the CEO chair and the board.

He's leaving all everything by January 2022 if not sooner, I would take the sooner. The bid for Kansas City Southern gets better and better as it goes. I think everybody a year ago said they're crazy, they're never going to get this done. Actions, as I said, do have consequences.

Big takeaway here because I know we're out of time. I said on the Industrial show earlier this year, when the bid was dropped, this is a fine company. Everything's OK and it's going to be OK. This is a pick in two of our services. David is up, I think 560% before that after hours jump. He's been in it since 2008. This is the stock that you hold from 2008-2021 and keep going, and it just keeps going up.

There is nothing in these earnings that makes me think anything's wrong with this company. I think all along, they thought they could break up the Canadian Pacific deal, that's the only recently tried it.

I'm glad that's off the table. It was a bad deal for them and back to normal, back to running a railroad with someone else in charge, but actions have consequences. There's your Canadian National.

Brian Withers: We love it.

Jason Hall: And we thought Snowflake traded for a stupid price. [laughs]

Lou Whiteman: The funny thing without rehashing history, they offer $33 billion for Kansas City Southern. The private equity firms that were in first were offering about $20 billion.

They know value, now granted, there's not the same synergies. I think the strategy was, let's muck up the gears and no deal will get done because we are massive, and the status quo works for us. Sometimes things don't work out the way you plan. Now, he gets to spend more time with his family.

Jason Hall: We can keep talking about this on The Wrap or on The Five, but I say we let Brian Withers go because he's going to get blinded. There's a little sunbeam I see on your right eye, Brian.

Brian Withers: Right there? [laughs] It's that time of the year where the window just hits right there. But I wanted to give Lou the visual award for best visuals today. The toy railroad running off the track was just perfect. [laughs]

Lou Whiteman: Well, that's from my private collection. Those are the trains that I play with when I'm not on the air. It worked out, everything can get better.

Brian Withers: Fantastic well, fun show today, it's so great to get back into earnings, Lou, I appreciate to do a double duty and juggling with all the things that are going on with Canadian railroad. I think I'm the only one who's not on for the next hour. I will see you later.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Healthcare Giant to Buy After Its Earnings Beat

HCA Healthcare engages in 32 million patient encounters per year. Third-quarter results supported a 2.6% increase in full-year revenue guidance. Analyst price targets have gone up while the stock price goes down. Finding the right stocks to support a well-balanced portfolio can be a tricky endeavor, but by following some...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital is posting enormous growth. The company was recently set back by a new law capping revenue growth on one of its products. The rest of its business is chugging along nicely, and the company sees a hedge against the new law in its operations. A market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

Ascendas REIT Buys 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Kansas City for $156M

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ascendas REIT has purchased a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio spanning 13 buildings in metro Kansas City for $156 million. The acquisition marks the first entry into the U.S. logistics market for Singapore-based Ascendas. The infill properties are situated across the submarkets of South Johnson County, North Johnson County, Eastern Jackson County and Northland. The portfolio is 92.6 percent occupied by 27 tenants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
meatpoultry.com

Companies file application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced they have jointly filed a railroad control application with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) regarding the proposed transaction to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#Canadian National#Cni#Backstage Pass#Takeways#The Children S Fund
Washington Post

General Electric will split into three public companies

General Electric, one of the most storied brands in corporate America, will split into three stand-alone companies focused on health care, energy and aviation. Long a symbol of American ingenuity, the industrial powerhouse has put its stamp on everything from plane engines to lightbulbs. The transformation of the nearly 130-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage to Thomas Edison, comes after years of shedding assets to ease its massive debt load and as it attempts to redefine itself in a business landscape dominated by tech titans.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why AerSale Stock Fell Today

AerSale had been a strong performer since making its public debut last December, but lost altitude on Wednesday following its earnings report. The lightly-followed company reported soft revenue and lowered full-year guidance due to the timing of aircraft monetization. What happened. Used-plane repair and salvage specialist AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was one...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

GE Finally Brings Something Good To Life (Not The Dividend)

General Electric (GE) investors have been suffering for years — including from a now puny dividend. Perhaps the former S&P 500 giant is finally onto something: a spinoff. GE, one of the last remaining industrial conglomerates in the S&P 500 with roots dating back to the late 1800s, Tuesday announced plans to carve itself into three public companies focused on aviation, energy and health care. And it's right out of a playbook that's been working out — in a time where conglomerates are beyond passe.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
The Motley Fool

Why Sierra Wireless Stock Jumped Higher Today

Revenue fell 27% over the year-ago quarter, but it was better than analysts expected. Manufacturing constraints are gradually improving. Management expects fourth-quarter revenue to be roughly flat compared to Q4 2020. What happened. Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) were trading up 13.2% as of 2:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Signify Health Is Surging on Wednesday

Helping hospital systems improve their profit margins with in-home evaluations of recently discharged patients is a booming business. Signify reported strong growth on the top and bottom lines during the third quarter and raised guidance ranges for the full year. What happened. Shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), a healthcare platform...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Fiverr International Stock Skyrocketed Today

Fiverr delivered solid bottom-line earnings, while the Street had expected a net loss. The gig economy is going strong. Fiverr is both driving the revolution and reaping its benefits. What happened. Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) rose as much as 22.5% on Wednesday morning, boosted by a robust earnings report....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Hyliion's Electric-Truck System Might Be Delayed

Hyliion's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected. The company is having trouble securing heavy trucks for testing amid global supply chain disruptions. It expects to have enough trucks to complete initial testing of its Hypertruck ERX system next year. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) reported on Tuesday that it lost $26.6 million...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy