Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, status vs. Seahawks uncertain for Week 10 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of their bye week, but there’s been an interesting development regarding their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and he’s already been ruled out for a Week 9 prime-time contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers is unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which means that he’s subject to miss, at minimum, 10 days and can only return to the team once asymptomatic.

With that in mind, the earliest that Rodgers can return to the Packers is Saturday, Nov. 13, which is just one day before Green Bay is set to host the Seahawks. So there’s definitely a possibility that Rodgers could miss two games.

If that’s the case, the Seahawks will face off against second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who’s gearing up to make his first NFL start Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Seattle might just catch a break headed into a matchup against a talented Packers team. That, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is aiming to make his return against Green Bay in Week 10.