CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, status vs. Seahawks uncertain for Week 10 matchup

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05po1u_0clNzHot00

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of their bye week, but there’s been an interesting development regarding their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and he’s already been ruled out for a Week 9 prime-time contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers is unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which means that he’s subject to miss, at minimum, 10 days and can only return to the team once asymptomatic.

With that in mind, the earliest that Rodgers can return to the Packers is Saturday, Nov. 13, which is just one day before Green Bay is set to host the Seahawks. So there’s definitely a possibility that Rodgers could miss two games.

If that’s the case, the Seahawks will face off against second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who’s gearing up to make his first NFL start Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Seattle might just catch a break headed into a matchup against a talented Packers team. That, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is aiming to make his return against Green Bay in Week 10.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs
NESN

This QB-Needy Team Has Reached Out To Cam Newton In Free Agency

The Seahawks have been in contact with the former New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN Radio Seattle. Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, then was cut at the end of his second summer in New England after being beaten out by rookie Mac Jones. The 32-year-old announced Sunday he now is vaccinated for COVID-19 after a protocol mixup forced him to miss a key stretch of Patriots training camp.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed down his next destination to 3 teams: report

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has his sights set on one of three teams. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" Sunday that Beckham Jr. prefers not to be claimed off waivers by a team by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Instead, he wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Pat McAfee on not pushing back on Aaron Rodgers: ‘There’s no way you were thinking that’s what I was gonna do’

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers broke his silence about not being vaccinated for COVID-19 on The Pat McAfee Show. The platform made a lot of sense for the Green Bay Packers quarterback as McAfee offered him a safe space to basically go unchallenged as he went on a 20-minute diatribe about the woke mob, vaccine mandates, being a critical thinker, and letting the world know he relies on Joe Rogan for medical advice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces punishment for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy