Possession of Jazz Cabbage and Invasive Visual Recording Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

Tom McDade was arrested for INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING BATH/DRESS ROOM at 5:08 p.m. and no bond has been set.

Mark Jackson was arrested for POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS and POSS CS PG 2 <1G at 7:47 p.m. and no bond has been set.

There are currently 590 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning. Not every inmate in custody is in the facility long enough to stay overnight. Some inmates who qualify for bond are released as soon as they make bond.

*The booking report uses an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report titled “Drug Slang Code Words” for terms meaning marijuana.*

The following individuals were booked into the TGCDF on Tuesday, November 2, 2021:

Jesse Hernandez was arrested for CRIMINAL TRESPASS at 3:26 a.m. Hernandez’s bond has been set at $500.00.

Cash O’Kelley was arrested for GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO and GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER at 3:19 p.m. and no bond has been set.

Gerald Clements was arrested for MTR* STALKING at 3:27 p.m.

Name Tom Jackson, Tom McDade Copyright Tom Green County Sheriff Office