Victims of gun violence — Share your story

By Kyw Staff
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Roughly 2,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to the latest city data, and the numbers keep rising every day.

Nearly 200 of the injured are at least 18 years old or younger — and more than 30 of them are dead.

In all, more than 450 people have been killed so far this year.

This year is unprecedented for city crime and is expected to break records, but behind the numbers are real people — your neighbors, your children, your friends, your coworkers.

In a special upcoming project, KYW Newsradio wants to share the voices of the victims and the everyday trauma they endure.

If you would like to participate, email us your story. Send a voice recording or written note, or both, to gunviolence@kywnewsradio.com , or call 855-KYW-NEWS and leave a message.

If you opt to call, please limit your voicemail to one minute.

John C Macdonald Jr
7d ago

The designation of the “City of brotherly ❤️ love must be stripped from the city NOW! It’s not and you’re giving tourists and visitors a false sense of reality of life in this city. It’s not safe anywhere in killadelphia. A total Shithole; so glad I got out of there!

