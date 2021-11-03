CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

State lawmaker to Education Chief: “Don’t mandate COVID shots at school”

By Kevin Gallagher
 7 days ago

An Ascension Parish state lawmaker and others are urging education officials to resist mandating COVID vaccinations for young school children. Gonzales Representative Kathy Edmonston send a letter to state Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley to that effect.

“If you’re going to give shots on your school campus, we definitely think that a parent – number one – should be present. If that is totally impossible then we believe there should be something put in place in terms of consent,” said Edmonston.

Recently a Jefferson Parish student got the COVID shot at school without parental consent, and now the parents are threatening to sue.

Edmonston’s letter to Brumley was co-signed by 13 other state legislators. In it, she says parents should be either present while their kids are vaccinated at school locations, or given proper notice so as to provide their consent or refusal for reason. She also details that coronavirus vaccines are not something that legally may be mandated (under the Emergency Use Authorization) for children, despite FDA or CDC approval of using them on kids ages 5 – 11.

“It’s not on the required list for schools, and so that was something we felt like was really important, says Edmonston.

Edmonston says she is against schools taking an active part in vaccinating kids. Research shows the vaccines only mitigate the effects of COVID, and cannot prevent getting or spreading the virus. Healthy kids have a 99-percent chance of surviving it. She hopes Brumley and school leaders will take the letter to heart, and parents will also get involved,

“Call the school. Make sure they understand if you don’t want – or if you do, either way – make sure it’s clear to them what your wishes are for your school aged child in terms of vaccination.”

Other lawmakers signing the letter to Brumley were Beryl Amedee, Rhonda Butler, Raymond Crews, Michael Echols, Larry Frieman, Foy Gadberry, Valarie Hodges, Dodie Horton, Sherman Mack, Danny McCormick, Blake Miguez, Charles Owen, and Rodney Schamerhorn.

Comments / 6

Rodney J
7d ago

You let them stick one of my children and see what happens. I don't look down on people who choose to let their children take it and I really don't give a flying sh-t what people think about me choosing not to.

Reply(1)
3
Theabsoluteoptimist
6d ago

It is and always will be a personal choice. In regards to children,receiving this poison,is and will continue to be a parents/legal guardian choice for their children..There will be a plethora of lawsuits held, if this were to be mandated. No one has any right other than a parent to touch their children.(I’m referring to vaccinations and obviously, Potential Perpetrators etc.) I’ll beautiful son is 24, and is our world and obviously old enough to make his choices. Fortunately he makes good choices and we stand behind him and every way, however if he was still in grade school, it would be a cold day in hell,before we would give any medical staff/ nor anyone permission to give our son that poison. I’ve done so much research and read so much, however I do have common sense, and I believe the public is absolutely & consistently continuing to be greatly misinformed information. As well as multiple discrepancies in regards to all the numbers of Covid cases, whether vaccinated or not.

Reply(1)
3
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
