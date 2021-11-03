CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Badgley Celebrated His Birthday With A Hilarious Tribute To Joe From You

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Penn Badgley to ring in a big birthday in true Scorpio fashion: with a unique cake that’s equal parts gorgeous and creepy. The actor turned 35 on Monday, Nov. 1, and his wife, Domino Kirke, shared some fun photos of the, ahem, unique way he celebrated. If you...

Penn Badgley Just Sent Cardi B a ‘You’-Themed Care Package

Penn Badgley and Cardi B are quickly becoming our new favorite (unexpected) pals. The Gossip Girl actor and the “WAP” singer have become fast friends over Twitter during the past month thanks to a video Cardi B retweeted in which the actor complimented her social media presence. Now, Badgley just took their friendship to a whole new level by sending her a care package themed around his hit Netflix series, You.
Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti Drop Some “YOU” Spoilers

We all know how the classic American love story unfolds: “boy” meets “girl” is followed by a pursuit, culminating in the loving union of two seemingly perfect people, a nice house in the suburbs, and, of course kids. LOTS of kids. But YOU, Netflix’s wildly popular psychological thriller, has received critical acclaim for peeking behind the curtain of this kind of white picket fence romance. In the first episode of YOU season 3, Joe Goldberg, the diabolical obsessive mastermind played by Penn Badgley, opens with a simple question: “What happens after boy gets girl?”
‘You’ star Penn Badgley buys $1.83M Brooklyn flat over asking price

It doesn’t exactly scream serial killer vibes. Penn Badgley, who stars in psychological thriller series “You,” which centers around a bookstore clerk who has murderous obsessions with women, shelled out a modest $1.825 million for a Brooklyn pad. Made up of three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the former “Gossip Girl”...
‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Pays Over Asking for Dainty NYC Pied-à-Terre

Click here to read the full article. Not only is Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe making a change on the home front in season three of the Netflix thriller series “You,” moving from Los Angeles to an upscale Bay Area suburb with his wife Love and their newborn son Forty, but the actor’s also got himself a new house in real life. Per records, Badgley and his doula/musician wife Domino Kirke have doled out just above $1.8 million — exactly $100,000 over the asking price — for an apartment in Brooklyn’s family-friendly, albeit pricey, Park Slope neighborhood. Tucked away on...
Penn Badgley's You role makes him TV's best narrator

Badgley’s voice "doesn’t just sound great, it makes the show transcendent," says Joshua Rivera. "If storytelling’s golden rule is 'show, don’t tell,' narration is the rebel without a cause, sticking its middle finger under the principal’s nose in open defiance of that rule," says Rivera. "Except narration runs the dangerous risk of proving why showing is superior to telling, sticking that middle finger in a live power outlet instead of towards The Man, and making the rebel much less cool. Netflix’s You, however, bucks this rule with incredible style, delivering a narrator that isn’t just good, but possibly an all-timer. You is a thriller that follows Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookseller who, maybe more so than most, considers himself to be the hero of his own story. And his goal in the grand novel of life? To sweep the woman of his dreams off her feet. Over the course of You’s story, that woman changes, because he spends all his free time stalking his latest target, and killing anyone who gets in between him and his fantasy of being with her. How the audience knows this is simple: Joe handily narrates nearly every waking moment. Even the awful ones. Joe’s narration is also an elegant solution to a persistent problem with anti-hero protagonists: the natural tendency to sympathize with — and root for — a point-of-view character you spend a significant amount of time with. Like lots of shows about terrible people (Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Friends) a lot of the tension in You stems from Joe Goldberg, actual murderer, escaping consequences for his actions for three seasons and counting. And while Joe narrates the show, he’s not the only character it follows. Joe is always part of a community — and because You cares about the characters in that community, no matter how charming he is, he is always ultimately a cancer." ALSO: Penn Badgley celebrates his 35th birthday with a You-themed cake.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke’s Relationship Timeline

So nice they did it twice! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke found their happily ever after — and even celebrated it with two wedding ceremonies. Badgley and Kirke initially sparked romance rumors in 2014. Four years later, the doula admitted that their early relationship didn’t feel too serious. “I was...
Victoria Pedretti's Sign Explains Why She's So Good At Playing You’s Love Quinn

If you’re anything like me, You is still on your “Continue Watching” list on Netflix. If you’re a Libra or Scorpio, you’re even more likely to watch You. Not only does it contain the perfect combination of murder and romance, it has a cast of characters that feels real enough to psychoanalyze for days on end. The astro community alone has been talking about how much it makes sense that Penn Badgley has a Scorpio stellium. After all, Joe Goldberg is an incredibly emotional, committed, and investigative person, making Penn Badgley’s birth chart totally suited to his character. However, I think it’s well past time that we talk about how his better (and I use that term loosely) half Victoria Pedretti’s zodiac sign makes her the best actor to bring Love Quinn to life on You.
This Connection Between You Season 3 And Gilmore Girls Is So Unexpected

It’s been five years since we’ve seen Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) walk through the streets of Stars Hollow, Connecticut in Netflix’s 2016 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. However, You fans have made a mind-blowing connection that showed the whimsical small town of Stars Hollow in a new light —literally. In You’s Season 3 premiere, viewers were introduced to Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) new life in the California suburb of Madre Linda, which just so happens to be the same set used in Gilmore Girls. The connection between You Season 3 and Gilmore Girls is so unexpected, and can be noticed in the Season 3 premiere as Love is setting up a sign outside her new bakery, A Fresh Tart. As the camera pans over A Fresh Tart, you can see Luke’s Diner located down the street.
