Ahead of the film's release on Apple TV+ this week, reviews are coming in for Tom Hanks' sci-fi film Finch. The movie now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews aggregated. That number will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in, but for now, that's enough for Finch to be considered fresh but not "certified fresh" on the aggregation website. Universal first intended to put Finch into theaters last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, eventually affecting Hanks personally. Universal decided to cut its losses and sold the film to Apple as a streaming debut. You can watch the trailer here.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO