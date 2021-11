Dune Part Two has officially been greenlit; the movie that all fans of Dune hoped for is actually happening. And while that means the conclusion of the story for many characters that we met in the first movie, it will also require the casting of characters from the book that we did not even meet in the first movie. And there’s already a fan campaign underway to get Eternals’ Barry Keoghan drafted to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the sequel, and it sounds like, if the phone rings, he’s game for it.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO