Teammates or brothers? LSU’s Deculus & Ingram share a special bond

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WGNO
 7 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — What happens off the field with teammates can often affect what happens on the field. Offensive lineman Austin Deculus and Ed Ingram have a special bond.

The Tigers have known each other since high school. They roomed together at the All-American Bowl before coming to LSU.

“Being able to like come to college and just grow and have that relationship that we’ve had has been just a blessing,” said Deculus.

“I call him a brother for sure. The closest thing to being a brother that isn’t physically or DNA tested. For sure my brother for life. Constant check your battles. He’ll say 50-50. Some days you lose. Some days you win. I’ll fess up I came off of an L,” laughed Deculus.

“We’ve been rooming together since 2019. We always requested a room with each other and stuff like that, so I mean it’s fun with us rooming together,” said Ingram.

“He had it at like 55 degrees one time. I think it was the Vanderbilt game last year I’m like ‘Jesus Christ’ the cover was even cold. That was crazy,” joked Ingram.

The two talented seniors were both a part of the Joe Moore Award in 2019.

WGNO

Dolphin turned Rebel: Leger signs with Ole Miss

Delgado Community College has sent another to the Southeastern Conference. Third baseman Ethan Leger, who hit .397, signed with the University of Mississippi at the Delgado student life center Wednesday evening. WGNO Sports spoke to Leger and Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann. Leger had 58 hits, and 41 RBI for the 2021 Dolphins. He is […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Come home: Saints make their pitch to Odell Beckham, Jr.

The Saints are keenly interested in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Beckham, released by the Cleveland Browns, is a free agent, unclaimed on waivers, and thus could sign with any team. The Saints, Packers, and Patriots are among those interested. Beckham played high school football at Isidore Newman school and college football at […]
WGNO

LSU signs #1 recruiting class in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Wednesday announced the 21 members of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class that have signed national letters-of-intent with the program. The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and the players in the class will be eligible for competition in the 2022-23 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

