A data breach can destroy a business. For small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB), this is really especially concerning, as 60% will shut down within six months of the attack. While larger companies and agencies likely won’t have to shut their doors, they, too, suffer serious consequences. There are financial costs, which Ponemon Institute and IBM determined average $4.24 million, with 38% of that total coming from lost business. The hit to a company’s reputation after a breach takes its toll; consumers want to conduct business at companies that they deem safe. At least, they want to conduct business with those capable of keeping attackers away from their personal data.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO