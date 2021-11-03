CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Battle over the lease: Tidal Wave Watersports to get jury trial in lease agreement dispute, owner says

By Tim Renaud
 7 days ago

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – There has been a new development in the leasing dispute between the Isle of Palms and Tidal Wave Watersports.

The lease agreement for the longtime Isle of Palms businesses was set to expire in late September 2020. But its current owners planned to keep the fight alive.

Michael Fiem, who co-owns the business with his brother, said Isle of Palms City Council failed to give proper notices regarding the end of their lease.

“I’m staying, I’m not leaving,” says Fiem in an interview with News 2 a year ago. “My lease renewal already occurred when they failed to tell me last October.”

After taking the fight to the courtroom, a magistrate court ruled in favor of the City of Isle of Palms in August of this year, saying the city was within its right not to renew the lease and the city planned on serving the company with an eviction notice in the coming days.

Fiem, though, filed an appeal in hopes of keeping his business at the Isle of Palms Marina in business.

In a decision this week, a state circuit court judge reversed the initial court’s decision – meaning Tidal Wave will now get a jury trial against the city regarding the lease at the IOP Marina.

“We are back in business,” said Fiem following the judge’s decision.

A date for that trial has not been set.

Community Policy