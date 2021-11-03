The Trucking Industry Is One of the Most Fragmented Ones in the U.S. — Here's Why

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks to continue lower, so does recently dropping Tesla. U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after this week's second major inflation report showed consumer prices soaring last month. Shares of Tesla fell in premarket trading after a three-session losing streak that included Tuesday's nearly 12% nosedive. The stock, which has soared 45% in 2021, has been under pressure since the weekend, when CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his shares in the electric vehicle maker. The broader market Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all drop from record high closes in the previous session.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO