The Trucking Industry Is One of the Most Fragmented Ones in the U.S. — Here's Why

By Robert Ferris, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucking is an $800 billion dollar industry that has proven too tough for one company to dominate. Low barriers to entry make it easy for aspirants to...

www.nbcsandiego.com

CNN

Cannabis is one industry that's actually coming out of Covid even stronger

Las Vegas (CNN Business) — When members of the cannabis industry descended upon Las Vegas last week for the biggest trade show in the business, there was something stirring in the air. It wasn't the aroma of a freshly lit joint, but rather a sense that everything seems to be coming up roses for the industry.
INDUSTRY
Eater

Here’s Why It’s Illegal to Sell Animal Lungs for Consumption in the U.S.

To some people, offal — the culinary term for organs — is the unappealing contents of the plastic bag inside a Thanksgiving turkey, squeamishly removed and put into the trash before you start basting. For others, it’s a delicacy that’s coveted for sweetbreads (made from the thymus gland or pancreas of a calf or lamb), pâtés (typically made with liver), and endless other delicacies eaten around the world.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Los Angeles

Here's Where the Jobs Are — in One Chart

Employers added nearly 120,000 cooks, waitstaff and other restaurants workers to help push the entire leisure sector up 164,000 for the month. Professional and business services added 100,000 positions as management and technical consulting firms added nearly 14,000 jobs and legal services rose close to 5,000. Transportation and warehousing, a...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks to continue lower, so does recently dropping Tesla. U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after this week's second major inflation report showed consumer prices soaring last month. Shares of Tesla fell in premarket trading after a three-session losing streak that included Tuesday's nearly 12% nosedive. The stock, which has soared 45% in 2021, has been under pressure since the weekend, when CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his shares in the electric vehicle maker. The broader market Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all drop from record high closes in the previous session.
STOCKS
enplugged.com

Tesla to Hyundai: World's top five electric car makers this year – HT Auto

While India is still playing catch up with rest of the world in terms of electric cars, battery-powered vehicles are increasingly expanding its reach globally. Since January this year, electric vehicle manufacturers have sold more than 29 lakh EVs throughout out of overall 4,256,000 plug-in cars sold till September this year.
ECONOMY

