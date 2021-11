Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Monday she believes the company would be “stronger” if founder Mark Zuckerberg stepped down as chief executive. “I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains CEO,” she said during an on-stage interview at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon. “I hope that he can see that there’s so much good he can do in the world, and maybe it’s a chance for somebody else to take the reins.”

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO