Sinclair swings to profit in 3Q but revenue misses Wall Street projections

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 7 days ago
The automobile advertising category continues to struggle, but...

MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
Deadline

Disney Stock Sags After Q4 Results Miss Wall Street Forecasts

Disney missed Wall Street forecasts in its fiscal fourth quarter amid a slowdown in streaming, despite a swing back to profit from the depths of the Covid-bedeviled 2020 quarter. The company’s stock slipped almost 5% in after-hours trading due to the report. It had fallen a fraction during the trading day to close at $174.53 and has now fallen into the red for 2021 to date. In 2020, despite the company’s theme park, movie studio and sports operations suffering major damage from Covid, the company’s shares managed a major rally. Disney’s total revenue in the quarter ending October 2 came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Advertising Revenue#Wall Street#Sports Betting
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS
Deadline

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Undershoots Wall Street Q3 Targets, But Ad Sales & Licensing Fuel Record Revenue

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported third-quarter results Monday that undershot Wall Street analysts’ expectations on the top or bottom line. Revenue for the parent of Crackle and other streaming services came in at $29.1 million, which was a record for the company but just shy of the consensus forecast for $29.6 million. Net losses of $1.04 per share matched those in the same period a year ago and were more than twice the amount of expected red ink. The 50% rise in revenue in the quarter ending September 30 compared with the same period a year ago was credited to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ai-cio.com

Wall Street Job Losses Surge Despite Profits Near Record Highs

It’s the best of times and the worst of times for the securities industry in New York, which, despite near-record profits in the first half of the year, is on pace to lose nearly 50% more jobs in 2021 than it did in 2020, according to a report from the state comptroller’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flight Global.com

Taiwanese carriers swing back to profitability as revenues rise

Taiwan’s two largest carriers — China Airlines and EVA Air — were back in the black for the third quarter of the year, helped by a steady increase in revenue. China Airlines posted an operating profit of nearly NT$4 billion ($143 million) for the three months to 30 September, reversing the NT$358 million loss it posted during the same quarter last year.
WORLD
finance-commerce.com

Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars

Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on record revenue in the third quarter as more people got vaccinated and went back to traveling. When companies closed offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that freed some employees to work remotely using video technology, and Airbnb said the result was a huge jump in rentals.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sinclair Broadcast swings to profit in third quarter as advertising recovery continues

Sinclair Broadcast Group swung to a profit in the third quarter as advertising continued to recover from the pandemic, but its revenue missed Wall Street estimates. The Hunt Valley-based TV broadcaster reported income of $19 million, or 25 cents per share, for the three months that ended Sept. 30, a turnaround from a net loss of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inside Indiana Business

NiSource Swings to Q3 Profit

MERRILLVILLE - Merrillville-based NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is reporting third quarter net income of $49.4 million, compared to a net loss of $186.7 million during the same period a year ago. The company says it expects to make capital investments totaling approximately $10 billion over the next three years. NiSource...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

Avanos Medical misses on Q3 revenue, EPS projections

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company posted losses of -$35.1 million, or -73¢ per share, on sales of $184.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, seeing its bottom line plummet from profits of $19.3 million this time last year on a sales decline of -0.9%. Adjusted to exclude one-time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seattle Times

T-Mobile misses Wall Street estimates as rivals surge

Facing increased competition from rivals, T-Mobile missed analysts’ third-quarter growth estimates in what could be a troubling preview to a fierce holiday season. The Bellevue-based wireless carrier reported 1.3 million new regular monthly subscribers, including 673,000 new phone customers. The company also added 586,000 customers who use tablets and hot spots, and said home internet additions set a record.
BELLEVUE, WA
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

