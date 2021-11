Lost Ark is a free-to-play action RPG-inspired MMO that came out to great acclaim in Korea back in 2018. Now, Amazon Games are bringing its flashy, Diablo-like combat to the west in the form of a closed beta later today, and we've had an early sneak peek at it. Of course, what with Amazon's own MMO New World now settling into its third month, not to mention Final Fantasy 14's Endwalker expansion looming on the horizon, Lost Ark arrives at a busy time for fervent EXP grinders. The big question, then, is whether Lost Ark’s Diablo-y formula can do enough to compete with the already well-established MMO juggernauts. Judging by my few hours of hands-on time, I’m thinking it might, but only if you’re able to embrace its slow burn.

