Rugby

Wales women set for first professional rugby contracts

By Reuters
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of players from Wales' women's team are set to receive a contract for the first time, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday. The Union have agreed for 25 contracts to be offered, up to 10 will be professional and up to 15 will be retainer agreements for...

abc17news.com

All Blacks run in 7 tries in 54-16 rugby rout of Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand extended its 68-year rugby dominance of Wales with a 54-16 rout in Cardiff as Beauden Barrett marked his 100th test with two of the All Blacks’ seven tries. There was also a 16th try in 11 tests for right winger Will Jordan. He provided the moment of the match with a wonderful individual score that started in his own half. Tries in the final 16 minutes by Dalton Papali’i, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown and Barrett pushed the All Blacks well clear of a depleted Welsh team that lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to a left-arm injury in his record 149th cap for Wales.
WORLD
punditarena.com

New Zealand retake top spot in the World Rugby Rankings after Wales hammering

New Zealand will overtake South Africa at the top of the World Rugby Rankings after claiming a 54-16 victory against Wales in Cardiff. When the rankings are officially updated tomorrow, they will show New Zealand in first place, with South Africa in second, after the All Blacks disposed of an understrength Wales side in front of a full house at the Principality Stadium.
RUGBY
BBC

Covid: Wales' rugby mask rules not effective, expert says

Rules asking fans to wear face masks to Wales' autumn rugby internationals are "not effective", an academic has said. Simon Williams from Swansea University said rules asking fans to wear masks in the stadium concourses but not in seats could be confusing. Wearing masks on concourses is part of a...
WORLD
BBC

Player 'bravery' helped Wales contracts arrive - Siwan Lillicrap

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap welcomes the announcement that the Welsh Rugby Union has agreed to offer professional contracts for the first time to its female internationals. Read more: WRU to offer first professional 15-a-side contracts to women.
WORLD
Brown Daily Herald

Renowned women's rugby Coach Kathy Flores dies at 66

Women’s rugby Head Coach and U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame Inductee Kathy Flores died at age 66 Oct. 21 after a year-long battle with cancer. During her 45-year career as a player and coach, Flores left an indelible mark on the sport of rugby and pioneered the growth of women’s rugby at Brown.
RUGBY
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
The Independent

Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby result and reaction from 2021 autumn international fixture tonight

Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight.Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones' fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa's recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis: Read More Key talking points ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with South AfricaJonathan Davies says patience is key for Wales in battle with South AfricaWales boss Wayne Pivac hails ‘very motivated’ Ellis Jenkins ahead of comeback
WORLD
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Berkeley All Blues Rugby Empowers Women in Contact Sports

Rugby, a sport strangely unfamiliar to so many Americans — considering our love for its athletic cousin-of-sorts, football — still has its own place in the pantheon of Berkeley High School (BHS) clubs. The Berkeley All Blues girls rugby program is headed by coaches Sam Matsumoto and Erika Granger. It’s members are female students attending BHS and schools in the surrounding area.
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Johnny Sexton looking for revenge against New Zealand after World Cup loss

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is determined to avenge World Cup agony suffered at the hands of weekend opponents New ZealandThe Irish recorded a landmark maiden win over the All Blacks in 2016 in Chicago and backed that up by beating them on home soil for the first time two years later.But Ireland’s hopes of becoming world champions in 2019 were abruptly ended when they were brought “back down to earth” by a crushing 46-14 quarter-final defeat to the Kiwis in Tokyo.The sides are set to face off for the first time since on Saturday afternoon in Dublin and Sexton is...
WORLD
KEYT

Cuthbert back in Wales rugby team after 4-year absence

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alex Cuthbert will make his first appearance for Wales in four years as one of five changes for the rugby test against Fiji on Sunday. The winger will win his 49th cap and last featured for Wales in a match against Georgia in November 2017. Joining English club Exeter the following year made him ineligible for his national team under a Welsh Rugby Union rule preventing players getting picked for the country if they played outside Wales and had fewer than 60 caps. Cuthbert is now back in Welsh rugby with the Ospreys.
WORLD
The Independent

Ken Owens ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign due to back injury

Hooker Ken Owens will miss Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series due to a back injury.The British and Irish Lions front-rower sat out Saturday’s 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa and has now had to withdraw from Wayne Pivac’s squad.The Scarlets star had been named in Wales’ initial line-up for the 54-16 New Zealand loss in October, but was forced out shortly after his selection had been confirmed.And now the 34-year-old will miss the Cardiff encounters with both Fiji and Australia to boot.“Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent...
RUGBY
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
RUGBY
ESPN

Women's world boxing championships postponed amid pandemic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland --  The women's world boxing championships have been postponed from next month to March 2022 because of restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Boxing Association said. AIBA said late Wednesday that teams were finding it difficult to compete at the traditionally amateur world championships...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle wing task against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.One of the oldest rivalries returns to Twickenham 🏉Opinions...
RUGBY
CNN

New Zealand cricket match suspended as pitch invaded by bees

(CNN) — A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees. Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended. Photos of the incident show players and...
PETS
The Independent

England prop Joe Marler out of Australia clash after testing positive for Covid

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID & will be unavailable for selection against Australia. After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday, he went into isolation. A subsequent PCR test taken confirmed the result. He will now isolate for 10 days, as per guidelines. pic.twitter.com/38V0jRr0Gn— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 9, 2021
PUBLIC HEALTH

