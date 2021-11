Real estate database Cian raised over $290 million in an initial public offering this week, paving the way for several other intriguing Russian listings. Cian's American Depositary Shares (ADS) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange on Friday. In their debut in New York, Cian's ADS opened 8.7% above the initial price of $16 per share. The listing price put the company's valuation at $1.1 billion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO