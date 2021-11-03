CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

See The Obama Portraits And Other Famous Black American Portraits On Tour

By Malik Peay
 7 days ago
Los Angeles’s arguably most popular art museum, LACMA, will be hosting the Obama Portraits Tour that also features other historical Black American portraits starting November 7. Museum visitors will be able to get an up close look at some of the United States’ most astounding Black art. The tour started in...

Comments / 26

Pasky
6d ago

Why would I want to see Obama picture when I was looking at him and hearing him lying to American people and dividing the nation between color and race.

Reply
6
Miguel J Burnstein
7d ago

It should be hanging in a transgender public restroom

Reply
13
Miguel J Burnstein
7d ago

At first it looked like he was sitting and money was all over

Reply
10
 

