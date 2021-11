Not insignificant problem on the International Space Station Space X. The NASA astronauts will have to wear diapers today 8 November, during the return trip, due to a broken toilet in their capsule. Megan McArthur he described the situation as “suboptimal” but manageable. McArthur and the other three crew members will spend 20 hours in the capsule, from the time the hatches are closed until landing this morning. “The space flight it’s full of many small challenges“McArthur said in a press conference from orbit,” this is just one more we will meet and address in our mission. So we’re not too worried. “

