It's almost time to return to class! The trailer for season 2 of Saved By the Bell is here and the upcoming season of the '90s reboot is promising even more drama as Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. With junior year just starting and a spirit competition to plan, the students of Bayside have a lot on their plate, but Daisy is determined to steer clear of the "Bayside nonsense," that is until a cute new student is elected as student council Vice President.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO