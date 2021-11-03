CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood scoops up Zillow as shares plunge on exiting home-flipping business

By Abhijith Ganapavaram
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4oFW_0clNsK9B00

(Reuters) - Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest on Wednesday capitalized on a sharp drop in Zillow Group Inc’s stock price to scoop up shares of the online real-estate firm, as analysts expressed shock over its move to exit the business of buying and selling homes due to unpredictable prices.

Zillow’s announcement on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from flipping homes came three years after introducing the Zillow Offers business, which buys homes from owners, performs light repairs on them and sells them later.

Its Class A shares fell as much as 20% to a 14-month low of $68.65 in morning trade. Ark Invest, in its daily report, said it had bought 288,813 shares of the company.

Volatility in home prices in the past few months have hurt Zillow’s ability to forecast prices accurately, it said. The company concluded that “continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.”

U.S. median home prices rose 18.4% in July and 14.9% in August before accelerating 18.7% in September.

“Our aim was to become a market maker, not a market risk taker,” Zillow top boss Rich Barton said.

At least half of the brokerages covering the Seattle, Washington-based company cut their price targets on Wednesday.

“A shocking end to an ambitious project,” said Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian, cutting his price target on the stock by $19 to $67.

Brokerage Piper Sandler said that though the move indicates the company will return to its roots as an asset-light model, it is a major strategic shift and raises questions about Zillow’s future direction.

After announcing the exit, Zillow, which operates the popular home valuation model ‘Zestimates’, said it would now focus on helping customers sell homes on its platform.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Pounce on During a Market Crash

Square continues to launch new services and capture market share. Upstart has a massive market opportunity and is just getting started. After a 2020 that included a big crash and then an even bigger recovery, 2021 has been more temperate (with just a couple short bursts of volatility) by comparison, and the S&P 500 is sitting on a 24.7% gain year-to-date. That big gain has more and more investors worried about the increased chances of a market crash.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Price#Flipping#Ark Invest#Zillow Group Inc#Zillow Offers#Wedbush
Benzinga

Zillow Sells 2,000 Homes From Failed iBuying Program To NYC Investment Firm: Report

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) has agreed to about 2,000 homes from its unsuccessful iBuying program Zillow Offers to Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report sourced from unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the transaction involves Zillow homes in 20 markets, which Pretium Partners intends to turn into rentals.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Zillow sells homes, shutting down its house-flipping business

Zillow Group Inc. reached a deal to sell about 2,000 homes from its ill-fated house-flipping program, the company’s biggest bulk sale as it starts unloading thousands of homes and terminates the business. Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm, has agreed to buy Zillow homes across 20 U.S. markets...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Got $100? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

LendingClub's acquisition of Radius Bank altered the trajectory of the company. By owning a bank, LendingClub can hold more loans on its books, which will drive its profits higher in the long term. This fintech stock was trading for less than $50 a share as of Monday morning. Whether you're...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy