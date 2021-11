AMERICAN FORK — A Utah company, Xlear, is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission over claims its nasal sprays can stop COVID-19. "Companies can't make unsupported health claims, no matter what form a product takes or what it supposedly prevents or treats," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "That's the lesson of this case and many others like it, and it's why people should continue to rely on medical professionals over ads."

