Popular actor Alexander Petrov (“Ice,” “Method,” “Attraction”) is headlining an as yet untitled Russian drama series for Netflix. The series is from showrunner and screenwriter Eduard Oganesyan (“Chicks”), who is the co-founder of Monkey Style Film Company. It follows a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroys his personality and his desperate struggle to become himself again. Oganesyan said: “This story is steeped in self-irony with a dramatic transformation of the character. For me personally, this is an exciting experience and a journey into worlds that I have not yet encountered. And, as always, it’s...

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO