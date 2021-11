The Dallas Mavericks, despite their early-season offensive struggles and injury issues, find themselves with a 5-3 record and currently sitting in the top half of the Western Conference standings. Although that could be a sign of what's to come for this team once more shots start to fall, there's no doubt that the team should at least consider trying to a make a splashy trade in order to put a true secondary star next to Luka Doncic.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO