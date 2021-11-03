CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Receives New Quality of Life Update

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Double Fine Productions has released an all-new update for Psychonauts 2 that adds a number of quality of life features. In fact, Double Fine has specifically called this the "Quality of Life Patch" for the game given how many new upgrades it adds to improve Psychonauts 2 in ways that...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Vi quality-of-life changes accompanying League Patch 11.22

One of the stars of Riot Games’ upcoming Netflix series, Arcane, is getting a few touch-ups to allow her to pack a bigger punch on the Rift more consistently. August, principal champion designer on League of Legends, revealed that, alongside a multitude of other changes accompanying Patch 11.22, Vi will be receiving some minor tweaks to her gameplay that bring her up to speed with other junglers. These changes specifically tackle inconsistencies attached to a few of her abilities that have gone untouched for quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Psychonauts 2 update makes finding figments easier, adds combat challenges

Double Fine has released a new update for Psychonauts 2 that focuses on making it easier for players to find all of the collectibles. Following this update, players who have finished the main story can return to the Otto-Matic and purchase the Otto-Spot filter for 75 psitanium. This filter is usable with the camera from Otto’s Lab and will highlight all nearby collectibles. The filter turns the world black and white, but leaves all figments colorful, making them easy to spot.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.10 Patch Notes: Small but important quality life changes

Pokemon Unite is bringing new tweaks to make things easier on Trainers. Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.10 released changes in the way players interact with teammates, changes in the shop, and other quality life tweaks that aim to make the experience more enjoyable. Here is a detailed description of the changes included...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Quality Of Life#Video Game#Double Fine Productions
pushsquare.com

Psychonauts 2 Treated to a PS5 Patch

The excellent Psychonauts 2 has been treated to an update that improves the title's resolution and stability when played on a PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. The patch note reads: "Improve PS4 version's resolution and stability on PS5." It does not look like the PlayStation community has discovered exactly what resolution the game now runs at on Sony's current-gen console, but we'll update this article once we learn more.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Far Cry 6 Title Update 2 Adds New Challenges, Special Operation, and Quality of Life Improvements - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have released Title Update 2 for Far Cry 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Title Update 2 adds new Daily and Weekly Challenges, new Special Operation: Los Tres Santos, adjustments to the respawn rate of enemies in José's Island and Martínez (Philly's) Airstrip, and general performance improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Psychonauts’ 2 fixes “major bugs” and adds new features

Psychonauts 2 developers have released details of a patch that will fix “major bugs” as well as adding a handful of new features to help with collectables and achievements. “Our major focus has been on updating the game to fix major bugs and add some new features that will help...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
dotesports.com

Quality of life for PlayStation and PC: SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ headset review

SteelSeries is joining HyperX and Razer as one of the most versatile peripheral manufacturers in the game. The brand has a heavy hand in the PC gaming market but also blends into the console arena as well. But above all other product lines, the Arctis lineup of headsets is one of SteelSeries’ most recognizable. After dropping the Arctis 7P alongside the PlayStation 5, SteelSeries updated the headset just a year later with its Arctis 7P+ headset.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Beyond the Wire receives new Operation III update

A new faction, two new maps, a ton of weapons, and more are all included in the new Beyond the Wire update called Operation III. Beyond The Wire, the multiplayer first-person shooter set on the battlefields of World War I, has gotten its second big upgrade since its introduction a little over a year ago, according to Redstone Interactive and Offworld Industries.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Receives New 20th Anniversary Update

To coincide with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Halo series, 343 Industries has now pushed out a substantial new update in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As a whole, 343 says that The Master Chief Collection has become the franchise's "living legacy" as it collects nearly every installment in the long-running saga. Because of this, a number of new goodies have now been added to the game for players to collect as a way of celebrating Halo's birthday.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Psychonauts 2

Double Fine’s Psychonauts first captured our attention and our hearts back when it released in 2005. Many fans (myself included) just couldn’t get enough of plucky Razputin Aquato or his quirky classmates and professors at the Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. Psychonauts brought us a 3D platforming adventure unlike any other, with creativity and humor seeping out of every pore. Fans were ravenous for more mind-bending action and thought a sequel would be in the works right away. Well, we didn’t get one as quickly as we had hoped, nor in the form we were expecting. In 2017 we were presented with the VR title, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, which was an incredibly short first-person puzzle solving adventure, which was met with mixed reviews. The true sequel, Psychonauts 2, finally released a whopping sixteen years after the first. This left us all wondering, would it be worth the wait?
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

First-Person Puzzler Faraday Protocol Gets a Quality of Life Update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Deck13 and developer Red Koi Box have released a new quality of life update for their first-person puzzle game Faraday Protocol. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in August and since then the team has been gathering feedback and working on improving the game. If you’ve yet to check it out you can pick it up digitally on PlayStation and Xbox for $24.99 and on PC for $19.99. Stay tuned for our review of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Faraday Protocol (Switch): Software updates (latest: Quality of Life Update)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Faraday Protocol on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 12th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Faraday Protocol – Ver. ??? (Quality of Life Update) Release date: November 9th 2021 (North America, Europe)
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Updated With Long Overdue Feature

The PlayStation Store is being updated with a long-overdue feature, and a feature so basic many are surprised it's only being added now. According to the official PlayStation Twitter account, any game can now be added to a Wishlist feature on the PlayStation Store. This isn't what's new though. This has been a feature for a while. What's new is what's bolstering functionality which is the ability to enable push notifications for Wishlist Updates on the PS App or PS4/PS5 console. Of course, this is a basic digital storefront feature that virtually every digital storefront has, so it's unclear why it took PlayStation this long to implement it, but it's finally here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Delayed by Valve

Valve today announced that the launch of the Steam Deck, the upcoming portable PC from the company, has been delayed by two months. The Steam Deck had previously been set to launch in December of this year, but with the new delay, the estimate is instead set for the Steam Deck to launch in February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Possibly Hinted At

Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter game scheduled to release next year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When in 2022, WB Games hasn't said, but it looks like it may be no sooner than May 1. During a recent interview, Warner Bros. general manager Rachel Wakley seem to suggest the new game will be the franchise's second major release of 2022, following the next Fantastic Beasts film, which is scheduled to release in April.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Makes Popular Game Free to Download for 24 Hours

A popular game has been made free over on Steam courtesy of the developer and publisher of this game. The game is Beholder, and the catch is there's a limited offer to capitalize on this offer. More specifically, Steam users have less than 24 hours to download the game, as it will return to its normal price of $10 tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. That said, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as little or as much as you want.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy