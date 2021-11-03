Psychonauts 2 Receives New Quality of Life Update

Double Fine’s Psychonauts first captured our attention and our hearts back when it released in 2005. Many fans (myself included) just couldn’t get enough of plucky Razputin Aquato or his quirky classmates and professors at the Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. Psychonauts brought us a 3D platforming adventure unlike any other, with creativity and humor seeping out of every pore. Fans were ravenous for more mind-bending action and thought a sequel would be in the works right away. Well, we didn’t get one as quickly as we had hoped, nor in the form we were expecting. In 2017 we were presented with the VR title, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, which was an incredibly short first-person puzzle solving adventure, which was met with mixed reviews. The true sequel, Psychonauts 2, finally released a whopping sixteen years after the first. This left us all wondering, would it be worth the wait?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO