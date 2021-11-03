Medical Devices Market to Reach US$625.3 Billion by 2027: CAGR 6.3%: Astute Analytica

"The Global Diabetes Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)." The Diabetes Devices market is growing due to rising incidence rate of diabetes globally. According to the World Health Organization data (2018), the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly in middle- and low-income countries. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO estimates that diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016.

