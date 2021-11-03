CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Portal Trailer Shows Off Some Of The Mash-Ups You Can Create

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICE has released a new trailer for Battlefield 2042's Portal mode, which is a mash-up mode that lets players combine elements of multiple Battlefield games into the same experience. This new gameplay video shows off what it looks like when characters, elements, weapons, and items from different Battlefield games...

www.gamespot.com

VIDEO GAMES

