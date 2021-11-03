Bryan Rust Joins Penguins Practice; Letang a Full Go, Crosby Absent

If it weren’t for bad luck, the Pittsburgh Penguins would have no luck at all. The Penguins have found uncommon success through the worst, but Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs will be the eye of the storm. The Montreal Canadiens will not hit the NHL trade market, so they say, but they’re now 0-5 after a drama-filled night in Montreal. NHL trade rumors are percolating in Ottawa, and Marc-Andre Fleury is on the shortlist of goalies for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

NHL ・ 19 DAYS AGO