NHL

Bryan Rust Joins Penguins Practice; Letang a Full Go, Crosby Absent

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 7 days ago
Cranberry, Twp — It was a gray non-contact jersey, but it was also a first step for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust, who practiced with the team for the first time since he suffered an injury Oct. 14. On Wednesday, the Penguins got more good news at the UPMC Lemieux Complex...

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Crazy Day for Penguins, Vegas Trades for Jack Eichel!

The hockey world has a nasty habit of breaking news all at once. It’s the Pandora’s box corollary, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are living proof. We could have written a half dozen stories on Wednesday but had to pick the four most important. Sidney Crosby and three defensemen are out of the lineup because they tested positive for COVID. Kasperi Kapanen admitted Mike Sullivan has been hard on him. The Calgary Flames went all-in for Jack Eichel, and the NHL trade chatter hit a fever pitch.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter, Jarry in COVID Protocol; Crosby OUT Saturday

There isn’t a correct answer. COVD-19 continues to swirl worldwide, much more heavily in unvaccinated areas, but no vaccine is 100% guaranteed. Going out in public can be a sketchy proposition for professional athletes who must enter protocol and be absent until testing negative twice should they be one of the unlucky breakthrough cases. Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter are learning the hard way.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Sellout Streak Over, Bizzaro World in NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins sellout streak is over and I’m pretty sure we’re living in a Bizarro world. The team couldn’t sell out Mike Lange night in the second game of the season, the Montreal Canadiens can’t win a game, and the Buffalo Sabres can’t lose a game. The San Jose Sharks thumped Montreal but are unsure what happens next with troublesome winger Evander Kane.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

One-Timers: Crosby Surgery Serious, Boyle Pump-Up, & Your Future

Sidney Crosby is tough but has been battling with a weak wrist since the Obama administration. That’s impressive, but his original injury was caused by trying to stop a full-speed Ryan Reaves at center ice. The bargain-basement Pittsburgh Penguins pickups have worked out pretty well, including Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury on Team Canada Shortlist, Bad Luck Follows Penguins

If it weren’t for bad luck, the Pittsburgh Penguins would have no luck at all. The Penguins have found uncommon success through the worst, but Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs will be the eye of the storm. The Montreal Canadiens will not hit the NHL trade market, so they say, but they’re now 0-5 after a drama-filled night in Montreal. NHL trade rumors are percolating in Ottawa, and Marc-Andre Fleury is on the shortlist of goalies for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shake Maple Leafs, Guerin Under Investigation

Always expect the unexpected surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team’s depleted lineup so thoroughly thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs that the blue and white are already diving into some soul searching. The Montreal Canadiens finally got some feel-good, Vitali Kravtsov is on the NHL trade block, but the New York Rangers have a big ask. The Seattle Kraken lost its home debut, and Matt Murray didn’t last long in his return.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Marino Rebound; Dumoulin Mentoring Fellow Boston Boy

Two Boston guys decided to spend the summer working out together. Their position coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Todd Reirden, is still beaming about the benefits that veteran Brian Dumoulin and younger player John Marino gained from that. Dumoulin is on the Penguins’ top defensive pairing with core player Kris...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card vs. TB: No Goal, No Finish, the Good & Bad of Pens Loss (+)

Some nights you’re the windshield, and some nights you’re the bug. Despite digging in against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Pittsburgh Penguins lack of talent in the lineup caught up with them, at least for one night. Good chances became “awws” instead of cheers, extra efforts became counter-attacks-against, and sustained zone time became a couple of goals-against in the Penguins 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
