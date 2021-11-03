CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VOTE NOW: Will you have your 5- to 11-year-old get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control signed off on a...

www.wfsb.com

George Gibbs
7d ago

This is sick. Approved for 5-11 year olds? What happens in 2-8 years when they enter puberty, or 10-15 years when they start having children? Inflicting the death jab on children may result in ending your bloodline. Think!!!

Ricardo Perez
7d ago

IT DOESN'T WORK. WE ALL KNOW THAT. WELL SOME. NEWSFLASH: New Variant That Resist Covid-19 Vaccine Is Out. The Nature Molecular and Cellular Immunology Journal has published a paper detailing the discovery of a new strain of virus, originated in Tanzania, that poses a threat to the world due to its immunity to the Covid-19 vaccine. FUNNY CAUSE The Covid-19 Murder of the Tanzanian, Burundian Presidents by the agents of global vaccination is a wakeup call for the Nigerian leaders to be cautious before their turn comes. The President of Tanzania, John Magafulli was the second to be killed by the deep state, vaccine conglomerates and conspiracy of the ‘One World Order’. The first President to be poisoned in office by the same vaccinists was President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi. Both Presidents have rejected the compulsory lockdown and forced vaccinations of their people and they paid the price for it. WAKE-UP SHEEPLE IT'S BOOSTERS TIL THEY SAY SO!!

Guest
7d ago

No way in heck they want emergency use approval so that there are not liable for any damages there is no emergency in kids , population control these children may be sterile when they become adults

