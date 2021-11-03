India Refrigerator Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027

Opportunities in the dairy processing equipment market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the dairy processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%. In this market, pasteurizers are the largest segment by type, whereas processed milk is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like governments have favorable government policies to support the growth and development of the dairy industry in Japan and Korea. Growing demand for flavored milk in this region, India being the largest producer of milk in the world, contributes to the growth of the region.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO