NFL

LB Micah Parsons Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8

By Jess Haynie
insidethestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his huge game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The rookie had 10 tackles, four of them for a loss,...

