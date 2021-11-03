LB Micah Parsons Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8

For the Dallas Cowboys, it's all about remembering what took place in their Week 9 dismantling at the hands of the Denver Broncos and using it to potentially fuel a special run going forward. For their fans, however, it's about locating a Neuralyzer from "Men in Black" and using it to wipe away all memory of the team's 30-16 loss at AT&T Stadium, a game that was 30-0 in the fourth quarter before the Broncos started scaling down to prep for Week 10. The mantra of "any given Sunday" will forever be relevant in the NFL, as the high-flying Cowboys were reminded when the Broncos came to town.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO