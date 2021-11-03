Michael Thomas just announced he won't return this season and the Saints just can't catch a break

Welp. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Saints, the injury bug comes back and bites them again.

The Saints improved their record to 5-2 with a convincing win over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while that win was certainly one worth celebrating, it didn’t last too long. Because, shortly after, news broke that Jameis Winston tore his ACL. He was done.

Bad just got a little bit worse, too.

The Saints planned on getting Michael Thomas back at some point this season. Even without Jameis Winston, whoever is playing quarterback would have an elite target to throw to, at the very least. Right?

Think again. Thomas just announced he’s out for the year after suffering a setback with his ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my pwoer to get back to the player I have always been.”

That’s rough, man. Really rough. It would’ve been a huge help for the Saints to get Thomas back.

They’ll just have to do without him for now. Regardless, here’s to a speedy recovery.

