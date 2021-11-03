CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Thomas just announced he won't return this season and the Saints just can't catch a break

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKmyS_0clNnsbu00

Welp. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Saints, the injury bug comes back and bites them again.

The Saints improved their record to 5-2 with a convincing win over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while that win was certainly one worth celebrating, it didn’t last too long. Because, shortly after, news broke that Jameis Winston tore his ACL. He was done.

Bad just got a little bit worse, too.

The Saints planned on getting Michael Thomas back at some point this season. Even without Jameis Winston, whoever is playing quarterback would have an elite target to throw to, at the very least. Right?

Think again. Thomas just announced he’s out for the year after suffering a setback with his ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my pwoer to get back to the player I have always been.”

That’s rough, man. Really rough. It would’ve been a huge help for the Saints to get Thomas back.

They’ll just have to do without him for now. Regardless, here’s to a speedy recovery.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Bucs 'Can't Wait' to Face New-Look Jameis Winston, Saints | Carmen Catches Up

-The last time the Buccaneers saw the Saints, Drew Brees was still the quarterback and it was a win-or-go-home game in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs. We know how that ended up. But this time around, they'll see another familiar face under center in Jameis Winston, who commanded the Bucs' huddles for five seasons before Tom Brady's arrival. He'll be operating a completely different offense in New Orleans, which means he'll look a little bit different, too.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Acl
Ashley County Ledger

Michael Thomas out for season after he suffers setback, Saints star says

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas will not be back before the end of the season after he sustained a setback during injury rehab for his ankle, he announced in a social media post Wednesday morning. Thomas didn't delve into specifics regarding what happened, acknowledging...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Drew Brees: I Won’t Return To Saints

Drew Brees is not walking through that door. After Jameis Winston suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury, the former Saints quarterback told NBC broadcast partner Mike Tirico that he will not consider a mid-season return (via NOLA.com). [RELATED: Saints Fear Torn ACL For Jameis Winston]. “Let me check [my phone],”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Michael Thomas (ankle) announces he's out for the season

Thomas had a setback in his recovery attempt, and it's serious enough that he won't play at all in 2021. The 28-year-old was the best wide receiver in the NFL as recently as 2019, but injuries have ruined his past two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Saints will keep him around in 2022. If Thomas returns, it's also unclear who he would be catching passes from.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy