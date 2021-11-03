CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Museum to offer public opportunity to view archaeologists in action

By Jennifer Flores
 7 days ago
The public can watch members of the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team in action on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer live casts from its Public Archaeology Lab and a local dig site to the public. Residents will have the opportunity to view archaeologists in action twice in November.

Viewers will experience virtual explorations of the excavations in progress. They will also visit with members of the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team as they discuss the archaeological processes and recent discoveries.

A live cast of the archaeologists in the lab will air Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. On Friday, Nov. 12, the museum will air a live case from the dig site from 10 to 11 a.m.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to dip into the archaeological world and see how artifacts are taken through every step of their journey from the trench to the museum,” said Heather Para, the museum’s exhibits and collections manager.

You can view the live casts by visiting MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.

You can locate the Museum of the Coastal Bend on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is pay-what-you-want.

