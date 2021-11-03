CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A historic rushing performance in Roob's Eagles Stats

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blowout win? A ton of rushing yards? The way the Eagles beat the Lions Sunday opened up a lot of new statistical avenues for us. Who knows how many more chances we'll get to write about rushing records and huge margins of victory?. We've got it all covered...

The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Already Out Of Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

There’s expected to be plenty of suitors in the running to try and land the talented Odell Beckham Jr. The Detroit Lions won’t be one of them. The Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham on waivers when he becomes available. Dan Campbell isn’t interested in adding the former Pro Bowler, though.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Unacceptable” performance from Philadelphia’s defensive line

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1. Justin Herbert became the latest QB to put up huge numbers on the Eagles, and considering Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay both got banged up and had to leave the game, the Eagles didn’t have many answers for the Chargers’ passing attack. They finished the game with rookie 4th-round pick Zech McPhearson at outside corner and Andre Chachere in the slot. McPhearson had never played defense in his career and Chachere had only played 20 snaps. They played as well as you could have hoped, but to me the blame for Herbert’s passing success lies squarely on the defensive line. This is a banged-up Chargers o-line, but Herbert had all the time he needed in the pocket, and he’s too good to let him just stand there and find open receivers. Herbert dropped back 37 times and didn’t get sacked. Or even hit. The Eagles have been held without a sack three of the last four weeks, and considering that the d-line is the highest-paid and most decorated position group on the roster, that’s flat-out unacceptable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Embarrassing performance leads Dud-filled list for the Lions vs Eagles

Instead of treats, it was all tricks to the loyal fans this Halloween in the shameful excuse of a performance from the Detroit Lions. In a week where most thought the Lions could get their first win of the season, they were embarrassed to a 44-6 beatdown by the Philadelphia Eagles. In every facet of the imagination, the Lions got outplayed and outcoached to their worst performance this season, and they picked a wrong time to do it.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ngakoue gets award for performance vs. Eagles

Raiders pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Eagles on Sunday. Ngakoue had 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits and 2 batted passes in the Raiders’ 33-22 win at Allegiant Stadium. This is Ngakoue’s first-career Player of the...
NFL
Reporter

Nick Sirianni’s grounded game plan also a rush for injured Eagle Miles Sanders

Nick Sirianni was so excited Monday about his team’s unusual ground-and-pound 44-6 trampling of the Lions the previous day, he decided to hold an unscripted spelling session with the media. This happened when the Eagles’ head coach was asked if injured running back Miles Sanders had anything to say to...
NFL
Mercury

Patiently, Boston Scott gives the Eagles a rush

If Boston Scott had proven anything throughout his lifetime in football, it was that he would not easily be dismissed. Though just 5-foot-6, he was determined to play college football, eventually walking on at Louisiana Tech, then playing well enough to win a scholarship and become a sixth-round NFL draft choice.
NFL
NBC Sports

D-line finally shows up and more in Roob's observations

For the first time since opening day, the Eagles looked like a football team. A real, live, actual NFL football team. No matter who the opponent was, it sure beats what we’ve seen the last month and a half. How much of this was actual growth on the Eagles’ part...
NFL
mayfield-messenger.com

McKee's historic night leads Eagles past Breckinridge County

The Graves County Eagles soared to another blowout victory on Friday night, defeating the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers 51-6 in first round action of the 5A state playoffs. Although week one of the postseason is enough to get the blood flowing, the Eagles had an added buzz surrounding their matchup...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

