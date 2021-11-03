CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines: CDC’s Recommendations for Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Primary Series in Children 5–11 Years Old

cdc.gov
 7 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide an overview of its recommendations and clinical considerations for administering the...

emergency.cdc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Biontech#Msph Lcdr#Faap Cdr
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
cdc.gov

School-Located Vaccination Clinics: Best Practices for School Districts

Schools are a large part of daily life for many children and their families and play an important role in COVID-19 prevention. As a result, schools are uniquely positioned to teach about, link families to, or even assist in delivering COVID-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cdc.gov

CDC Collaboration Improves Flu Vaccination Efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean

November 10, 2021—CDC is working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help inform flu vaccination efforts in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Findings from a collaborative effort have shown that flu causes a significant disease burden and associated health care costs in these countries and that flu vaccines can not only prevent flu-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, they also can reduce flu-related health care costs. Documenting these benefits can be particularly important in countries with limited resources to support public health, as the data supports efforts to expand flu vaccine programs in these countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. But her efforts to do so on social media through Nurses Who Vaccinate -- a volunteer group she founded -- is up against a deluge of claims that the shots are dangerous. The claims are designed to evoke fear: a 16-year-old girl said to have been "permanently damaged" by Pfizer-BioNTech's shot. An image of a 17-year-old playing basketball juxtaposed with a photo of a boy hooked up to machines in a hospital after allegedly suffering "blood clots in his brain" following vaccination. Such claims are nearly impossible to verify without access to private medical records, allowing them to escape content moderation on social media platforms and spread doubt about the safety of vaccination
RELATIONSHIPS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy