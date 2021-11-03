CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmet Lab research will have big impact on equestrians

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCategory: research Helmet Lab research will have big impact on equestrians. Stefan...

Daily Northwestern

Kellogg studies find COVID-19 will have long-term impacts on research

Pandemic-related delays will continue to affect research for years to come, even with many labs returning to in-person operations, according to recent Kellogg School of Management studies. Studies led by Kellogg Prof. Dashun Wang in April 2020 and January 2021 found the number of new research projects unrelated to COVID-19...
SCIENCE
The Little Lab with Big Impact on the Virginia Wine Industry

Every fall, a small lab on the outer edge of Virginia Tech's campus prepares and ships out hundreds of harvest kits to winemakers around the state and beyond to collect grape juice which will aid in the region's wine production. Since 2006, the Enology Analytical Services Laboratory in the Department of Food Science & Technology has become massively important to the Virginia wine industry by providing rapid turn-around chemical, physical, microbiological and sensory analyses of the freshly harvested juice winemakers will eventually turn into that delicious wine you may find at your local grocer or enjoy at your favorite restaurant.
VIRGINIA STATE
dbknews.com

UMD lab researchers reflect on how COVID-19 regulations impact their work

As the University of Maryland reaches the end of the first semester with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, many workers and researchers in university laboratories feel confident that the worst of the pandemic is behind them when it comes to their research. When the university first shut down its facilities in...
COLLEGES
WRAL

Researchers work to develop lab-grown coffee

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. While world leaders try to prevent a climate catastrophe, experts say the warming planet is already causing severe weather -- and damaging a key crop most of us rely on in the morning: Coffee.
WEATHER
Stuff.tv

Make a big impact: discover the best drill or impact drivers for every project

An impact driver is a drill with a difference: while it can happily handle the usual drilling and driving, it is primarily designed to drive big fasters into things – for example by assembling decking or making large wooden frames or bolting bits of cars together. It may look like...
drake.edu

Drake professor publishes research showing virtual settings have no impact on team performance; findings go counter to popular assumptions

​New research from Drake University, ​co-authored by Professor Ina Purvanova, chair of the College of Business and Public Administration’s management and organizational leadership department, concludes that the performance of teams is not influenced by virtual environments. The article, entitled “The impact of virtuality on team effectiveness in organizational and non-organizational teams: A meta-analysis” appeared recently in the peer-reviewed journal Applied Psychology. The study’s findings run counter to popular assumptions that virtual working arrangements generate inferior performance ​in work teams.
DES MOINES, IA
usciences.edu

Chemistry Lab Receives Over $1 Million Grant for Cancer Protein Research

The lab of Zhihong Wang, PhD, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, has received a $1.1 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to further research to better understand proteins related to cancer. “Our lab is a protein biochemistry lab and we are really interested in how proteins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eku.edu

The Impact of Research Skills in Our Lives

Let’s say you’re engaging in a science discussion with a few of your friends. When the topic enters the realms of outer space, one of them asks, “Do you think aliens exist?” You ponder the question to yourself and wonder how to voice your own opinion. While your opinion may already be formed, how do you back it up? You may be thinking, “Okay, I think aliens exist. And I will collect evidence to support my argument.” Sounds like a plan! But how many cases should you collect? Is it how Fox Mulder started his career? In situations like these, research skills that help you develop problem-solving techniques are key skills to learn.
EDUCATION
ubmd.com

Community Input Impacting Jacobs School Research

Researchers at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences are increasingly recognizing the impact that community members have in informing research design, which leads to more culturally relevant interventions and meaningful outcomes. CTSI Program Beneficial. One program making its mark is UB’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute’s (CTSI) Community...
EDUCATION
Daily Californian

Berkeley Lab project aims to understand fire’s impact on ecosystem

Scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or Berkeley Lab, are currently conducting research that aims to understand fire’s impact on mountain ecosystems. The project is led by Berkeley Lab researchers Erica Siirila-Woodburn and Michelle Newcomer, in collaboration with Jasquelin Peña, associate professor at UC Davis and faculty scientist at Berkeley Lab, among others.
EARTH SCIENCE
utah.edu

Big Strides in Heart Research

At its heart, Nora Eccles Harrison Cardiovascular Research & Training Institute (CVRTI) is a basic science institute. Our recent discovery of a new molecule that could lead to treatment of chronic heart failure is the sort of high-impact outcome of our fundamental research that drives most of us here. Heart...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vt.edu

Endurance and ultra-endurance athletes needed for a research study

Endurance athletes and ultra-endurance athletes needed for a study examining the relationship between physical activity and total number of calories expended each day. Vaccinated for COVID-19 (both doses for Moderna or Pfizer, single dose for J&J) Stable body weight over the past year (±5 lb) Free of cardiovascular (e.g., heart...
SPORTS
stevens.edu

Renovated Smart Infrastructure Lab Propels Innovative Civic Research

Stevens’ new Smart Infrastructure Laboratory places students and professors at the forefront of civic innovation, at a time when the U.S. is on the brink of an infrastructure revolution. Assistant professors Yi Bao and Weina Meng, who lead materials and infrastructure research in the Department of Civil, Environmental, and Ocean Engineering (CEOE), have completed a years-long initiative to renovate their labs and expand their department’s research and testing capabilities.
EDUCATION
Bangor Daily News

Virginia-based researchers are working to create lab-grown crab meat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Along the downtown Hampton waterfront, behind the NASA Langley Visitor Center, you may have noticed the seafood business bustling. Trucks drive in and out to pick up fish orders from Amory Seafood Co. A fish-shaped sign hangs off the wholesaler’s building, as boats pull up out front.
HAMPTON, VA
vt.edu

Individuals of all physical activity levels needed for a research study

Individuals of all physical activity levels are needed for a study examining the relationship between physical activity level and the total number of calories expended each day. Participants must be:. 18-60 years of age. Vaccinated for COVID-19 (both doses for Moderna or Pfizer, single dose for J&J) Stable body weight...
FITNESS
vt.edu

University Libraries a part of national group to investigate true institutional cost of research data sharing

Virginia Tech and five other members of the Data Curation Network and the Association of Research Libraries (ARL) were awarded a National Science Foundation EAGER grant (#2135874) to conduct research, develop models, and collect information related to cost for public access to research data. The group, led by ARL, is composed of data specialists from Virginia Tech, University of Michigan, Duke University, University of Minnesota, Cornell University, and Washington University in St. Louis.
COLLEGES
vt.edu

Meet Dr. Scott Johnstone, a new cardiovascular investigator at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

As we continue our series focused on the newest faculty members working in our brand new, $90-million biomedical research addition facility, it's our pleasure to introduce Scott Johnstone, Ph.D. – a new principal investigator who is working to understand how healthy blood vessels are altered in disease. Dr. Johnstone's lab also focuses on defining pathways to therapeutically target vascular disease.
SCIENCE
vt.edu

Explore frog microbiomes with Korin Jones at next Science on Tap, NRV

The next Science on Tap, New River Valley, will explore frog microbiomes with Korin Jones, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. The event is free and open to the public. Graduate student Korin Jones is studying frog conservation by looking at the microbes...
WILDLIFE

Community Policy