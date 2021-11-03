CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Madeline Ann Cramer Wanted In Cathedral Basilica Vandalism

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified a suspect wanted for vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Investigators need help finding Madeline Ann Cramer. The basilica sits on...

denver.cbslocal.com

#Cathedral#Arson#Denver Police#The Archdiocese Of Denver
