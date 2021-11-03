Madeline Ann Cramer Wanted In Cathedral Basilica Vandalism

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a Glenview man whose body was found in the Chicago River are preparing for his memorial service Wednesday. “We want to thank you everyone, from the bottom of our heart,” said Jose Bascaran, victim’s father. Iñaki Bascaran’s father says he’s grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who searched for his son. The 23-year-old University of Illinois graduate disappeared on Halloween after leaving a River North bar. His body was found Friday in the Chicago River. While Iñaki was missing, more than 10,000 people used social media to spread the word about his disappearance. “It was insane seeing everybody reposting, to people who didn’t even know Iñaki, to some of his closest friends,” said Arantza Bascaran, sister. Police are looking into Iñaki’s death. The funeral mass will be live streamed starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the live stream of Iñaki’s funeral Wednesday at this link..

