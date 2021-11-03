CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football Week 9 QB rankings: Bryce Young extends lead for Heisman with consistent play

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

As Heisman Trophy contenders rise and fall, what's striking about Bryce Young's first year as Alabama's starter is his consistency.

He's completed at least 62.9% of his throws in seven of eight games. He's had multiple touchdowns and thrown for at least 240 yards in every game. He's topped the 300-yard mark five times, including in each of the Tide's last three games.

Despite some misgivings in September about the state of the Alabama offense, Young has this unit ranked second nationally in scoring (45.9 points per game) and first in the SEC in yards per play (6.8) heading into Saturday's game against LSU.

Three of the Crimson Tide's next four games come against teams ranked 69th or worse in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards allowed per game. That bodes well for Young's chances of closing strong and bringing the Heisman to Tuscaloosa for the second year in a row. He tops this week's list of the best quarterbacks in the country:

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhJ5z_0clNmPFA00
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 719 yards and six touchdowns in his last two games. Butch Dill, USA TODAY Sports

About the only thing he hasn't done well is move the chains on third and long: Young is completing just 47.1% of those throws with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. That he's made just 17 such attempts speaks to the health of Alabama's offense, however. All told, it's not easy to find negatives in Young's game as he pilots the Tide toward an SEC West title and the conference championship game.

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

While the Buckeyes struggled to convert inside the red zone in Saturday's 33-24 win against Penn State, Stroud has been at his best all season when in opposing territory. Across his seven starts, the redshirt freshman has thrown for 19 touchdowns without an interception when inside an opponent's 40-yard line.

3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett's push for All-America honors will take a slight hit after Pittsburgh's 38-34 loss to Miami, though it's pretty hard to blame the senior for the Panthers' second loss. As in the team's earlier setback, a shootout loss to Western Michigan, Pickett put up crooked numbers: 519 yards on 9.4 yards per attempt with three scores, though he did toss two interceptions. The touchdowns gave him 83 for his career, breaking the program record held by Dan Marino.

4. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is no longer the Heisman favorite or even the co-favorite after the Rebels' 31-20 loss to Auburn. The most impactful quarterback on the field was the Tigers' Bo Nix, who finished with 306 yards of total offense and three touchdowns while Corral completed 21 of 37 throws for 289 yards and an interception. In the five games since tossing three touchdowns against Tulane on Sept. 18, Corral has just six touchdowns against two picks. That won't cut it for the Heisman.

5. Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OssV4_0clNmPFA00
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) after scoring a touchdown against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

The freshman phenom keeps stacking monster Saturdays, the latest a six-touchdown performance in the Sooners' rout of Texas Tech. In 99 attempts since replacing Spencer Rattler midway through the Red River Shootout against Texas, Williams has thrown for 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception.

6. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hartman has made the most unexpected Heisman push this side of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, his former teammate with the Demon Deacons. The redshirt sophomore conducts an offense that has scored at least 35 points in every game and topped 40 in three straight. In his last two games, Hartman has thrown for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.

7. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

The numbers don't match up with the top passers in the FBS, even if there's no overstating Ridder's importance to a team chasing a playoff berth. The four-year starter ranks 52nd nationally in completion percentage (63.6), 43rd in yards (1,847), 39th in yards per attempt (8.2) and 30th in efficiency rating (155.4), though he does rank 15th in touchdowns (18).

8. Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong is beginning to pour it on as Nevada moves past a sluggish start to the regular season. The potential first-round draft pick has thrown for at least 377 yards and multiple touchdowns in the Wolf Pack's last four games, placing him in the top seven nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

9. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

McCall rebounded from a tough loss to Appalachian State on Oct. 23 by throwing for 294 yards and two scores along with a season-high 59 yards on the ground against Troy. He continues to be the most productive passer in the country on a per-throw basis: McCall is averaging 13.1 yards per attempt with an FBS-best efficiency rating of 216.1.

10. Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Armstrong was injured in the fourth quarter of Virginia's 66-49 loss to Brigham Young and could miss a key stretch of games as the Cavaliers fight for the ACC Coastal championship. (That they are heading into an off week could help.) Before the injury, Armstrong had pulled Virginia out of a 21-0 hole with 337 passing yards, 94 rushing yards and four combined touchdowns.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 9 QB rankings: Bryce Young extends lead for Heisman with consistent play

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 11

Time is running out on the 2021 Heisman Trophy race, and that naturally brings intrigue. But, my fellow award-watchers, it was not a great weekend for contenders. Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud put up decent numbers. Both quarterbacks, however, nearly had a game-changing turnover in uncomfortable wins, and Stroud in particular made a few glaring mistakes throughout his day.
OHIO STATE
mattwaldmanrsp.com

RSP Futures: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)by David Igono

RSP analyst David Igono illustrates why Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has met the lofty expectations that today’s college game demands of underclassmen starters while also showing the promise to develop into an NFL prospect. Thanks to the transfer portal and NIL — name, image, and likeness compensation — we now...
NFL
AL.com

A deeper look at Alabama QB Bryce Young’s downfield passing threat

The numbers are more of an example of how explosive Alabama’s 2020 passing attack was than an indictment of the 2021 sequel. Mac Jones and his arsenal of receivers lit up opposing defenses with the deep ball at an almost alarming rate in the national title run so keeping that pace was never truly feasible in Bryce Young’s first season starting.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young remains the leader across the board in 2021 Heisman race

He has yet to have a Heisman moment, but Bryce Young has been consistent. Since winning the quarterback job at Alabama, he’s shown he is more than capable of leading the offense. Despite offensive line problems, receivers dropping passes, and questionable play-calling, the sophomore has the Crimson Tide’s offense averaging 43 points per game. He also has Alabama in control of its postseason destiny and at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping up with College Football's Heisman hopefuls

College football has officially entered the “make or break” portion of the season. The top of conference standings are starting to take shape while playoff hopefuls’ fates can be decided each week with an impressive win, disappointing loss or overall poor showing. The best part about these latter parts of the season is that we get to see who rises to the occasion and who crumbles under pressure. Equally important: there is now a big enough sample size to start painting a realistic picture of which players could find themselves hoisting a trophy at season’s end.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bryce Young assesses his play, frames win over LSU

No. 2 ranked Alabama recorded a 20-14 win over LSU on Saturday, but it certainly wasn’t a pretty victory from an offensive standpoint. The Crimson Tide put up just 308 total yards, including only six total rushing yards, went 4-for-13 on third downs and punted six times. While the run...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
247Sports

Heisman Trophy odds: Bryce Young, Kenneth Walker, CJ Stroud lead charge after first Saturday of November

Another slate of college football games are in the books, and counting with a theme that we've seen all season, breakout performances, shocking upsets and far more were all to be had this past weekend. And as we get set to hit the one month mark until the 2021 Heisman Trophy is awarded on Dec. 11, it's a reminder of just how rapidly things can change.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama QB Bryce Young named semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday. Young is one of 20 players that were named to this year’s semifinalist list. The Davey O’Brien Award is annually presented to the nation’s top college quarterback and is the oldest national quarterback award. It honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Buckeyes
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

297K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy